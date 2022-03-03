news, latest-news,

THE revival of the region's agricultural industry will be on full display this weekend, as Barraba hosts its 111th show. After a tough few years with drought and the pandemic, the community is celebrating the return of a full program, and Barraba Show President Dave Penna said it keeps the town's spirit alive. "It's very important, it's good for a little town like Barraba," he said. "It keeps the community strong." The committee have put in extra effort to make the three-day event special, with new additions like the Australian Young Farmer Challenge and the Xtreme Broncs. "We were fortunate to still run last year with COVID, but we shut the bar, shut the rodeo and hosted the camp draft on a different weekend," Mr Penna said. "This year we're back to running a full campdraft and we're trying something new. We normally have a junior rodeo on Friday night, but we're going with something called Xtreme Bronx instead. "We've got a senior open rodeo on Saturday night so we've gone back to a full show program which is great." READ ALSO: The show society has additional gas in its tank this year, with a $30,000 grant from the NSW Government's Country Shows Support Package. Mr Penna said money has been pumped into a revitalisation of the Barraba Showground pavilion, which has a new floor, exterior and fittings, as well as a new sound system. Another local who is looking forward to the weekend is the 2022 Barraba Show Young Woman of the Year, Brook Smith, fresh from her appearance at Zone 4 finals in Wee Waa. She said one of her favourite aspects of the show was a bit controversial because she's mainly a die-hard campdrafter, but she loves the pavilions. "Any time I can I always pop in and have a bit of a look to get the cakes and have a look at the art displays," she said. "I think they're really amazing, and the amount of time that everyone puts in to them is amazing." Ms Smith is taking on the role of chief steward in the Australian Stock Horse ring, and is also running the Young Farmers Competition, which she said is an exciting opportunity to get more young people involved with the show society. The jam-packed program also includes the annual woodchop competition, horse competitions, show jumping, cattle, sheep and wool, yard dog trials, vintage machinery and car displays, vintage shearing competition, petting zoo and sideshow alley and foodstalls. The three-day show will run from Friday, March 4 to Sunday, March 6 at the Barraba Showground.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./5ad996f5-9320-453a-bad5-5252fe89423b.jpg/r0_63_957_604_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg