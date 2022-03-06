news, latest-news,

GROUNDWATER users in the Namoi region will have the watchful eye of the Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) hovering over them as the organisation launches a new bore audit program. NRAR will be monitoring compliance and making sure users are aware of the rules in places including Tamworth, Gunnedah and Narrabri. It will also apply to people in the areas of Lachlan and Lower Murrumbidgee. Director of regional water regulation west, Graeme White, reminded water users to check their approvals. "Many bores have their own extraction limit to protect the fragile underground water source they draw from, this is separate from the allocation in a water account," he said. "The most common misconception is that you can exceed an individual bore extraction limit as long as there is enough allocated in a water account to cover the difference. READ ALSO "Extraction limits are based on detailed assessments from hydrogeologists examining the impact of taking groundwater from a specific site." Mr White said that because groundwater can't be seen, many users don't understand how bad the damage can be and how long it can take to recover. NRAR ran a pilot program last year called Operation Drawdown, which discovered several instances of non-compliance which lead to prosecutions in Griffiths and Narrabri. Two landholders in Murrumbidgee were also recently fined a total of $17,000 for exceeding bore water extraction limits. "Bore extraction limits prevent significant harm to neighbouring groundwater users and the environment. It is against the law to take more than the set amount of groundwater from a bore, penalties may apply," Mr White said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/3ac2acac-8f69-45f2-93df-85dd15db56a3.png/r4_0_1914_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg