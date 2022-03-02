news, latest-news,

DESPITE recording the highest water levels in a decade, it's not just the dam that's overflowing out at Lake Keepit. Since the announcement of the state wide Parents and Stay vouchers, visitors have been flocking to Reflections Holiday Park giving regional tourism a much-needed boost. Lake Keepit manager, Leith Smith, said while the Discover vouchers had helped attract tourists since lockdown eased, the latest vouchers were bringing in a new crowd. "Rather than just a couple of single persons coming out to camp we're getting a lot more families coming through using the vouchers, and a lot of people that probably haven't been here before," Mr Smith said. READ ALSO: The Parents scheme offers eligible households $250 worth of accommodation vouchers, while the Stay scheme gives a one-off $50 payment. While the voucher initiative has helped the holiday park recover from COVID-19, Mr Smith said he was more thrilled to offer families some respite to enjoy themselves. "It's just being able to enjoy life rather than being restricted with rules and regulations all the time," he said. "They get down to the foreshore on the water and let loose and parents can actually sit back and relax a little bit." The accommodation vouchers have also encouraged guests to extend their trips, rather than opting for just a day visit, which Mr Smith said has a knock on effect to benefit the rest of the region. "You've got that secondary spend within the local communities," he said. "Whether it's dinner or lunch at the local cafes, or whether it's fueling up their cars or boats. "Local businesses are definitely benefitting from it as well." To encourage more people to utilise the voucher program and discover the hidden gems of the region the holiday park has discounted their day passes, allowing two passes to be given instead of one when using a Discover voucher. With the cooler months approaching, Mr Smith said the rush of water sports would be replaced by keen fisherman hoping to catch a cod, and the smell of families toasting marshmallows around the campfire.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/fe63d4dc-e284-44dd-89b4-8386ed435bc3.jpg/r14_305_5711_3524_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg