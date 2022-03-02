news, latest-news,

Lake Keepit Sailing Club's planned trailer-yacht race on Sunday did not eventuate due to a shortage of boats available, so a normal point-score race was held. LKSC commodore Tim Corben reported race officer, Rodger Ford, set a fine bay course of three laps of a triangular course with one windward-return included, and arrange an excellent south-easterly breeze for sailors and the nine starters. Corben and Mick Bradfield were the first away with John Sumner in hot pursuit. Bradfield "picked the wind shifts cleverly" Corben said to lead at the first buoy from Dave Aylwin in his Marie cat. READ ALSO: "The race livened up with the first reach as the wind increased and there were several upside-down laser dinghies at the jibe mark," Corben reported. Aylwin and Bradfield increased their lead on the fleet followed by Robert Kelly and Corben in their laser dinghies. The race proceeded with sections of nearly no breeze to sudden gusts of 30+kms/hr, which "livened up all sailors". Aylwin went on to take the line honours from Wangi Wangi visitors Brian and Val Harrison in their WETA trimaran. Bradfield was third and was on corrected time awarded the win. One of the highlights was new members Henry and Ned Thomspon (Gunnedah), in their Marie cat, completing their first sailing race. Full Results: Fastest Times 1st - Dave Aylwin, (Manilla), Marie 4.3 2nd - Brian/Val Harrison, (Wangi SC), WETA trimaran 3rd - Mick Bradfield, (Breeza), laser dinghy Corrected Time Placings: 1st - Mick Bradfield 2nd - Tim Corben, (Barraba), laser radial dinghy 3rd - Robert Kelly (Tamworth), laser dinghy Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

