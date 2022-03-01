comment,

HIGHLY strung and, as it turned out, wildly uninhibited, the three of us baked next to a bonfire on North Stradbroke Island like frazzled freaks of the night. It was 1995, and I had travelled there with my late best friends, Mickey and Aldo. We had spent the afternoon drinking at the island's pub, before returning to what we thought was our isolated campsite on the eastern side of the archipelago. Although the reason for the sojourn remained unspoken, we were drawn to Straddie in the hope it would provide us with some relief from the mayhem in our minds; personal demons gnawing at us like a rat gnaws at its trapped leg. If it was not for the fire, the air that night would have been bitingly cold, and a strong wind shot embers violently into the darkness. It was I who sparked the primal eruption of pent-up stress that turned the campsite in an open-air madhouse. Without warning, I jumped up and began screaming and thrashing about around the fire. I grabbed a piece of firewood and repeatedly hit the ground, while Aldo ran screaming into the bush, his arms flailing above his head. He resembled a crazed ape as the night swallowed him. And Mickey also resembled a demented animal as he tore off his clothes and rolled on the ground. The bizarre scene didn't last long, but it unleashed on to us an appalling little man who still haunts my dreams. For 22 years I tried to rationalise what we did; it was an act of self-defence, a proportional response to a grave danger that materialised out of nowhere that fateful night. But I have come to the conclusion that my salvation lies in a full and frank confession, even though it will result in my lengthy incarceration. So dear reader, before I prostrate myself before a judge and beg for mercy, I will throw myself at your feet and beg for forgiveness for breaking the most sacred social contract: thou shalt not commit murder. And for the first time, I will say aloud the name of the man I murdered, say the name Vladimir Putin. I know his name because he revealed it to us after crashing our campsite exorcism, so he could rebuke us for disturbing him up with our "ridiculous f**king behaviour". "I'm Vladimir Putin," he replied, his bare chest puffed out and his chin high. "I'm a very important man in St Petersburg, Russia. And mark my words. One day I will be president of Russia, and the world will tremble at the very mention of my name. But before that happens, I came to Australia to relax and to collect my thoughts, and you cretins are interfering with that." "Yeah, well, ya pissant little Cossack," Mickey said. "We came here to pretty much do the same thing, which we were on our way to achieving until you showed your obnoxious face." Putin barked something in Russian, then picked up a thick stick and cracked Mickey in the head. Mickey lay on the ground, blood streaming down his forehead and between bewildered eyes. Putin then aimed his rage at Aldo, who implored him to calm down. Aldo tripped while retreating backwards, then was repeatedly struck while cowering on the ground. The assault ended when I picked up a rock and threw it, striking the Russian, who would be emperor, in the back of the skull. He fell to his knees and touched the gaping wound, then looked at the blood on his hand. He slowly stood up. Wobbling, he said: "I'm sorry. I go now. OK?" I looked at my best friends as they lay on the ground, dirty and bloodied, then looked at the mongrel responsible for their suffering and charged at him like a rhino, striking him in the solar plexus with my head. He crumbled. And as he gasped for breath on the ground, I picked up a large rock, kicked him on to his back and sat on his chest. He begged to be spared as I held the rock two-handed above my head - the most primitive of weapons silencing him for ever. I helped my mates - whom I miss terribly - to their feet. And with me holding his legs, and Hugo and Mickey holding his arms, we tossed Putin's corpse into the fire, then danced around the fire like Apache Indians.

