They've had some intense clashes over the years as neighbouring rivals but now the Uralla Tigers and Walcha Rugby League are joining forces for the 2022 Group 19 season. Both clubs intended to put teams on the park this season but a lack of numbers saw officials from both parties come together to nut out a plan to work out the best way forward. Current Uralla men's coach Scott Swain estimated he had around 16 players keen for the coming season while Walcha was still unsure. He is hoping to gain at least a handful of Walcha men to bolster the side. READ ALSO: "It would be nice to know that Walcha could hand over five or six quality footballers to us," Swain said. "If five or six quality footballers go 'I will have a crack this year,' that would be a bonus. "We have got Jack Doran, Kieran Stiff, Duncan Elks, Caleb Doran and that. They have all come back. "They are quality leaders and footballers. Good players attract others, that is what it sort of comes down to." The details of how home games and playing jerseys will work is still being figured out but Swain revealed to the Australian Community Media both clubs will feature. He understands home fixtures will alternate between Uralla's Woodville Oval and Walcha's Peter Fenwicke Oval. It is also anticipated the colours the players pull on will be determined by what ground they are playing at. Tuesday training sessions will be held at both Uralla and Walcha with the focus on fitness and then Thursdays will see the team come together for skills sessions held alternatively in both towns. READ ALSO: In terms of league tag, Swain said the interest from Uralla had been minimal but signs from Walcha were more positive. "We have only got the odd girl who is interested at this point whereas Walcha have got plenty of interest," he said. "They will play under us and I daresay they will wear a Walcha strip permanently because we haven't sorted anything out with league tag because there has been no interest." Although the logistics still aren't set in stone, both clubs are excited by the venture. Walcha president, Michael Aspinall, was passionate about getting players back on the park. "We are looking forward to the season," he said. "In joining Uralla and Walcha, it will be a good season ahead. "We are hoping all the players and supporters embrace both the Tigers and the Roos." Swain said there has already been plenty of excitement from a handful of locals who played in a combined Walcha-Uralla side in the 1980s. But all going to plan, the two clubs will be thriving once again. "Hopefully one day we can look back go 'remember when we combined with Walcha when rugby league was nearly dead?'" Swain said. "Hopefully we can look back at the year 2022 as when we got both clubs up and running again." Uralla are also hoping to pique more interest with a season launch at the Gold Club this Saturday night.

