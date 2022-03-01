Like father, like son: Trindall echoes dad in breakthrough year

sport, cricket,

Many sons aim to follow in their father's footsteps, but Narrabri's Nathan Trindall has done so more literally than most in recent weeks. 2021/22 has been the most successful season of the young fast bowler's career. His haul of 6-19 in Sunday's Connolly Cup final against Quirindi earned him a Player of the Final accolade, nearly 22 years to the day since his father, Jason, captained Narrabri to victory in the same competition against the same opponents - which was also the last time they claimed the title. While Jason - who was also a fast bowler - was 22 years old at the time of his win, Nathan is 23. "Dad remembers it, and pulled out all the articles," Trindall said. "It definitely pushed us. It is special sometimes, when you have things like that happen in cricket. He's gone through it all, and then going through the same thing myself when I play. "It makes some things a bit easier when he talks through it." Narrabri's Connolly Cup victory came less than two weeks after Trindall took 3-44 for the Northern Inland Bolters during their Regional Bash semi-final against Lake Mac Attack. Although the Bolters lost the match, Trindall was singled out for praise from captain Tom Groth. And, more importantly for Nathan, his father was also there at the Sydney Cricket Ground, cheering him on. "It was a big highlight of my season, being able to play at the SCG," Trindall said. "It meant a lot just to be there, just to be there, let alone bag three wickets which made it a bit more special. "Especially with Dad being there as well. He got to feel that moment with me; it was something that he hadn't done." Hailing from an athletic family - his brother is also an avid cricketer and rugby union player - Trindall says sport was a key part of his bond with his father. "I always try to look to him for advice, which has been pretty helpful throughout my whole cricketing career," he said. While cricket has been a weekend pursuit of Trindall's throughout his lifetime, he has spent the last six years working as a metal fabricator, which he began after a stint of high school work experience. As he continues to ply his professional trade throughout winter, Trindall will keep on eye on the 2022/23 season, and aim for bigger and better things after a sterling year with the ball. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/6c80993b-f660-44b7-bc80-3360df67e0a0.jpg/r0_106_3478_2071_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg