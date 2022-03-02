news, latest-news,

IT WAS a sleepless night for Splash on Peel owner Renae Madams, after a last minute change to Creative Kids vouchers left her business at risk of closing. Among art suppliers around the state, Ms Madams was given just 30 minutes notice on Monday night that she would no longer be able to accept the Creative Kids vouchers that had kept her business afloat throughout COVID-19. "We went from two weeks out from closing the doors to hiring the best part of 20 odd staff, it was a massive turn around for our business." Ms Madams started selling art kits filled with paints, pencils and basic tools to help get rid of stock, but they soon became the lifeblood of her small business. READ ALSO: But as of Tuesday, programs that include the supply of creative material or art kits like those supplied by Splash on Peel, would no longer be eligible under the Creative Kids voucher programs. With a shed full of around $50,000 worth of art supplies and kits, Ms Madams said the change was a huge blow to her home business. "It was very shocking to get half an hour's notice that your whole business is changing." "Trying to get to sleep knowing your business is just gone overnight with lot of stock sitting on hand." The changes to the vouchers will also mean that online programs will be capped at 20 participants, to ensure meaningful interaction and encourage kids to attend face to face classes. But Ms Madams said she had received feedback from parents that they preferred to use the vouchers to purchase the art kits that their kids could use at their own pace, and in their own time. "We hear from a lot of parents that their internet isn't great doing an online lesson, or they might have to travel an hour or two to attend a workshop." Not only was Ms Madams devastated for her own business she also felt for the kids that could now miss out on a creative outlet. Ms Madams said she would like to see parents given the choice for how they want to spend their vouchers, rather than being restricted to attending classes. "To me the program's going backwards," she said. "They [kids] may have a disability of anxiety where they can't sit in a classroom, or don't want to be around other kids. "Let the parents choose what's best for their family." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

