AFTER watching her own business suffer from COVID-19 Sally Alden has taken over the reins of the Liverpool Plains Business Chamber (LPBChamber) to help the shire bounce back. The videographer and photographer is usually found behind the camera, but on Monday night Ms Alden was appointed President of the LPBChamber. Having been involved with the chamber on and off since 2010, Ms Alden said she was excited to take over the job and get to work. "I'm proud to be a home owner and small business operator in the Liverpool Plains and excited to be part of the dynamic team of the Liverpool Plains Business Chamber," Ms Alden said. READ ALSO: Being appointed president gives Ms Alden the chance to pay forward the support and assistance she received when he own business was devastated by COVID-19. "I had to pivot and I had to pivot very quickly, I had to reach out and look at alternative ways of diversifying my business," she said. "I sought advice and it was a great resource for me. "I can see how effective that local chamber and getting local support and local networking can be." Expanding the business opportunities provided by growing local agritourism groups with the entire community is high on the agenda for the incoming president. "The main goals that we've been discussing are definitely the cross sectional collaboration with agritourism groups, with community groups, with council and the chamber all working together for the same goal which is to promote and support local businesses," Ms Alden said. "We call ourselves the Liverpool Plains Business Chamber so we're wanting to head out to Willow Tree, to Werris Creek, to Wallabadah. "Not just be Quirindi centric, but really embrace the diversity that is our region." Ms Alden's appointment comes as Small Business Month kicks off across the state, with the chamber offering online training, support and events throughout March. "Today's a really great day to be appointed as President, it's so exciting for the Liverpool Plains." As the shire recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, Ms Alden said the chamber were assessing and discussing the specifics of how each business or community group was affected, to help them recover. Ms Alden is joined by John Kerklaan, Tammie Clarke, Ros Wallis, Michael Pryor, Ray Lamb, Tony Ham and Elizabeth Morris to help business across the Liverpool Plains rebuild and move forward.

