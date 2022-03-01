news, latest-news,

AFTER more than a decade working corporate jobs in the city, Katherine Sherrie took a giant leap of faith. Packing up her bags and moving to Tamworth to pursue a career in agribusiness, the 2022 Future Women Rural NSW Scholarship recipient hopes more women will follow in her footsteps. With a background in marketing, advertising and communications, Ms Sherrie took on the role of business development manager at FPM Cereal Milling Systems late last year. The family-owned milling company produces a variety of cereal and pulse-based products in Taminda, and supplies local businesses such as Sonny's Bakery, Markers Cake Shop, Crust and Cream and the Bendemeer Hotel. Launched 18 years ago by Katherine's parents, Kevin and Robyn Sherrie, she joined the small business as part of the transition roadmap as her parents approach retirement. In the male-dominated industry, female leaders are far and few between, but Ms Sherrie wants all that to change. "Women make up nearly half of the worldwide workforce, but the percentage of female employees in the grain, flour and feed industries is far less than that," she said. "This trend is even more apparent in upper management positions, where there are extremely few women in senior operating roles or owners of flour mills in Australia." Previously recognised as Future Leader of the Year for Western Australia by the Australian Marketing Institute, she is also an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. "I feel doubly what it means to be underrepresented in a traditional industry in a rural area," she said. "Having been an out queer woman since I was in high school, I've always advocated for this community and sought out opportunities to improve awareness and visibility." As a recipient of the one-year scholarship program, Ms Sherrie will attend the Future Women Leadership Summit in Sydney on March 7 and 8. Recipients also gain a one-year Gold membership to the Future Women Platinum+ Program, valued at $5,500. She said the invaluable opportunity will enable her to connect with like-minded women who can support each other to grow. "I'm looking forward to connecting with other women from rural areas and agricultural organisations, who have also experienced these challenges, and to learn from and grow together, fighting the 'imposter syndrome' that is common amongst us," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

