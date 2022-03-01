news, latest-news,

Built in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Kingswood Estate is this spectacular family home that has everything you could ask for and more. Huge timber front doors will take your breath away. The heart of the home is a timeless and elegant white kitchen with 40mm Caesarstone benchtops, shaker cabinetry, herringbone marble and splashback tiles. It is decked out with quality fittings and ample cupboard space. The open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas are seamless, many cosy winter nights can be spent indoors with a glass of red enjoying the warmth of the wood heater that stands in front of the quartz stacked stone feature wall. Warm summer days can be spent on the deck that flows out from the dining area, and overlooks the in-ground heated magnesium pool and pool house. There is a master bedroom that has its own bathroom featuring a his-and-hers shower and basins, freestanding tub and imported Italian floor tiles. The main bathroom also features the imported tiles and has a large bathtub. There is a bright and airy office space with built-in desks, bookcases and cupboards. Outside is a cubby house and children's play area featuring an enclosed slide and its own festoon lights. Features include: This home is located in popular Kingswood and only minutes to the Tamworth CBD, close to the Tamworth Entertainment Centre, equestrian hubs, Tamworth Homespace Centre and all the major sporting precincts. Kingswood is also home to one of Tamworth's most popular restaurants and has its own general store.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/7055e789-2140-480e-88fd-f3fc1f03bba2.jpg/r12_0_5460_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg