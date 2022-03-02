news, latest-news,

A familiar face, among the youngest female CEO's ever appointed by health multinational Ramsey Group, will be a special guest at one International Women's Day 2022 celebration in Tamworth. Some 13 VIEW clubs, covering a region of thousands of kilometres, will unite to mark the occasion this year. Quirindi-born high-flying health executive Connie Porter is this year's keynote speaker, travelling all the way from Port Macquarie for the event. Starting as a management intern 16 years ago, Ms Porter has risen to the rank off CEO of the Port Macquarie Private Hospital, owned by the Ramsay Group. READ MORE: At the time of her appointment, she was the youngest female CEO at the time in the company - and she was returning after maternity leave. VIEW Zone councillor Aletia Norman said the club had watched Ms Porter grow from a teenager to her current position. She said Ms Porter's story would be an inspirational one for younger women. "[Her story shows that] if you set your mind to a certain career, that you can do it following the right path," she said. The theme for this year's international women's day is creating better futures together. Clubs from Glen Innes to Coonabarabran will gather at Tamworth's West Tamworth League Club on Saturday, March 12, from 10.30am. VIEW is one of Australia's leading women's national volunteer organisations, which helps organise a friendship network Australia-wide, while fundraising to help disadvantaged Australian children through the Smith Family There are close to 300 clubs nation-wide.

