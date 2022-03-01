news, latest-news,

From salvos of rocket artillery and cluster munitions to a mad dictator threatening the world with nuclear destruction, the images and sounds of war near-monopolise the nation's TVs at the moment. Though the Russian invasion of Ukraine - and widespread flooding in northern NSW and Queensland - may be happening far away, locals are still vicariously feeling the impact, according to local mental health services. Executive Manager of clinical mental health service at Centacare Josie Hofman said that her clinic has started seeing two groups of young people experiencing anxiety-by-proxy as a result of the Ukraine conflict. READ MORE: Some locals have family in Ukraine. But some kids with no direct connection at all are still having problems. "There's a level of empathy that we experience when we are watching things on the TV, and even though we are not being directly impacted by the trauma or the event itself, we are being indirectly impacted by seeing disaster," she said. The Centacare psychologist said there is a definite, proven, link between vision on social or visual media and anxiety - and there are reportedly higher stress levels during faraway, traumatic events. School psychologist Kathleen Carmody has yet to see an enormous number of stressed-out high schoolers, but expects to see about one-in-five students at Calrossy Anglican School by the time the war is over. Many kids put themselves in the shoes of the victims of the conflict they're watching on the news. "I've got some people really worried about conscription and what that would look like in this day and age," she said. "We've got other people who haven't really given it a second thought." Ironically, part of the problem is the solid media literacy and access to accurate, understandable information that the 21st century has brought children. "The older years, say [year] 10 to 12 are reacting a lot to the Tik Toks, which are not filtered or monitored, they're just raw," she said. "A lot of them are really up to speed with NATO agreements and things like that, because certain Tik Tokers have broken the language down to understandable English ... sometimes information is good and sometimes too much information is not so helpful." Ms Hofman said many children become afraid because they imagine the conflict they're watching on TV could happen here - and parents can diffuse this by emphasising that the conflict is happening far away. Want more local news? Subscribe to the Leader to read it here first She recommended parents of younger children limit the amount of media and its intensity, but also be open about the facts of the Russian war on Ukraine, without discussing the finer details. Parents with teenagers can give more details, she said. All parents should maintain ordinary routines to maintain normalcy. President Vladimir Putin put the units that control Russia's nuclear weapons on "high alert" on Monday, after ordering an invasion of neighbour Ukraine last Thursday, Australian time. Reportedly hundreds have been killed in the conflict so far. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/0c6e46f5-1158-4baf-a856-7c2e5f65770a.jpg/r0_133_4665_2769_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg