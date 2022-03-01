news, latest-news,

UPDATED: After a track inspection this morning, today's Armidale meeting has been postponed with stewards deeming the track unsuitable to race following further overnight rain. EARLIER: Accomplished trainer Sue Grills and her rising New Zealand apprentice Casey Waddell is the combination to follow at Tuesday's Armidale TAB meeting where the obvious prerequisite is wet track form. Armidale officials are confident of conducting a seven-race program on a heavy 10 as the rain has abated although overcast conditions remain. Waddell is having a highly productive 12 months with 54 winners, rapidly reducing her claim to 1.5kg, and she rides three gallopers that she won on recently for Tamworth based Grills. "Casey's very capable, so strong for a lightweight, gives them every opportunity if they're good enough," she enthused of the 24-year old who is from a Palmerston North racing family. READ ALSO: And certainly good enough were Koobah Squeakett, Just In Reach and My Gem winning respectively for Waddell at Walcha, Muswellbrook and Tamworth in recent weeks. Koobah Squeakett contests a Shop Locally Class 1, 1100m, Just in Reach, a Welcome Armidale Une Student's Class 1, 1400m and finally My Gem, a Toohey's New, BM 58, 1900m. "They got through soft conditions suggesting they'll handle heavy if it stays in that range, especially the way they all won," Waddell offers. "Koobah Squeakett is a lovely mare, gave me a really good feel in a trial and she took it to the races. That was off a spell, so she'll be fitter, she closed strongly and we're drawn well." Waddell's assessment of Just In Reach suggests the gelding is her best for the day. "I've got a high opinion of him; just keeps improving lengths this time in,'' she said. "A really strong win (last start) and next prep we think he'll be one of the best in Sue's stable, better races for sure." Finally, My Gem and Waddell will need all the breaks from an extreme outside barrier 16. "Not much option than to go forward and try to slot in but at 1900m there's more opportunity than in a sprint race and this mare was really strong at 1600m at home," she said. The first race jumps at 2.10pm.

