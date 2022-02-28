news, latest-news,

PUBS and clubs will be able to keep their doors open for longer on the Sunday of the Tamworth Country Music Festival, as part of a new initiative aimed at beefing up profits for the struggling industry. On Sunday, April 24, venues in Tamworth will be able to stay open for an extra two hours to see them through to midnight, with the streets likely to still be packed as the weekend draws to a close. Pub Group manager Craig Power said his venues request that extension every year, and can attest to its benefits. "We apply individually depending on venue need, but absolutely it's welcomed across the board to help increase our kitchen and meal times which normally need to cease earlier on Sundays," he said. "It also creates a safer environment, with customers dispersing over a longer period of time instead of everyone being turfed out at 10pm." Tudor Hotel second-in-charge Shauna Riley said it will have a positive impact on her business. While it's not a huge extension, she believes there's still an opportunity to capitalise on extra the patrons. READ ALSO: "People want to have a good night, do the street markets through the day then do the pubs during the night time, at least it gets people out and about and moving around a little bit more," she said. "Tamworth doesn't really have a good night life, so I think it'll be good to do that for the festival." Tamworth MP and Minister for Hospitality, Kevin Anderson, said this will give businesses a little financial boost, and every dollar is important following the events of the past two years. "We understand that it has been tough for hospitality venues recently, which is why we are extending trading hours for certain events," he said. "This will create jobs and put valuable dollars back into the tills of small businesses. "NSW hospitality venues are waiting with open arms to welcome patrons through their doors, so now is the time to get out and enjoy yourself in a COVID-safe way." Other events across the state which will see trading hours extended include Vivid Sydney, the NRL Grand Final and the Coonamble Rodeo and Campdraft. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

