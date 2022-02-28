news, latest-news,

Newly-crowned Jumping Australia senior champion Olivia Hamood produced a star showing when the North and North West Showjumping Club hosted its first major event in over a year. The four day extravaganza, which wrapped up on Sunday, incorporated the Jumping NSW Indoor Titles and Peel River Produce Show Jumping Championships and saw some top level jumping. Hamood was in great form, the Queenslander teaming up with Knock Out III to win the Peel River Produce Grand Prix and the Peter Hoffman Memorial. Hoffman was one of the club's founding members and was also, NNWSJC committee member Jane Kibble said "incredibly involved" in showjumping throughout NSW. He was also a nationally recognised course designer and judge. READ ALSO: Hamood and Knock Out III also won the Jumping NSW Senior Indoor Showjumping title. She also picked up a second placing on Jane Fonda DVD, who she won the Australian championships on this year. It was a big four days with 39 classes contested and competition running from 7.30am through to 5pm each day. "It was a really successful show," NNWSJC committee member Jane Kibble said. "It was the first time we've been able to since 2020 have riders from outside our area come to a large event and be able to gather together." "The spectators that came got to see some of the best of the current crop of riders and up and coming riders in Australia." They had competitors from Victoria, Queensland and New Zealand. Ashley Cutler won the young rider class for the indoor championships, Bree Wiblen won the amateur and Ella Hayward the junior. The visiting riders were joined in the ring by a strong contingent of locals, Kibble pointing out that several took out placings in a variety of classes. For the club, their attention now turns to its World Cup Show in August. "That's going to be a big one," Kibble said. "There's not many World Cup shows held in Australia, and we're the only one held in regional NSW."

