Ryan Davidson didn't take long to find his feet with Moore Creek, nor the back of the net for that matter. The midfielder opened the Mountain Goats' goalscoring account for 2022 with a right-footer that curled perfectly past an outstretched South United keeper Lachlan Smith and into the right hand side of the net. "I don't score often, I'll take it," he joked, adding that it was more "accident" than design. He was one of several new faces on show for the Mountain Goats in their 5-nil Australia Cup win on Saturday after moving across from long-time club Tamworth FC alongside brother Hayden. The 22-year old was reluctant to say too much on that other than he wanted "a bit of a change". The Mountain Goats are certainly glad that he did. READ ALSO: Davidson was a real steadying presence in the midfield and in tandem with fellow new recruit Mitchell Harding controlled the middle of the park well. It is shaping to be a real strength area for them this season. "That midfield will just grow and grow with the continuity and a bit more time together," coach Dean Hoy commented post match. He is excited about what they can do this season, as is Davidson. "Gelling together is going to be the hardest bit but that's a bit of a statement we just made," Davidson said. He will have a big role to play in bringing it all together with more than his boot, being handed the captain's band for the season. "This is my first captain's role so a bit of a step up," he said. He spoke about wanting to be a captain that can spur his team-mates on when the going gets tough. "I like to try and lift the boys when they start to run out of a bit of a puff," he said. That goes to what one of the positives was on Saturday - the way they lifted towards the end of the game. "When everyone was buggered they put in that extra 10 per cent, lifted for each other," he said. As far as what they need to work on, Davidson pointed to their fitness and getting those combinations really bedded down. "Everything else is pretty good, we've got a lot of skill throughout the team," he said. An electrician by trade, which he said he knew from about half-way through high school was what he wanted to do, Davidson has been playing the round ball game since he was six. The Mountain Goats have drawn another home game in the next round. They will play the winner of the game between the Port Saints and Kempsey Saints with their clash last Sunday postponed. Oxley Vale Attunga are in a similar boat with their next round opponents still to be determined. It will either be the Boambee Bombers or Northern Storm and will be away on the weekend of March 12 and 13.

