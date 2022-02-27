news, latest-news,

The enthusiasm for the season was unmistakable as new Moore Creek coach Dean Hoy reflected on their 5-nil whitewash of fellow Australia Cup newcomers South United in their opener at Gipps Street on Saturday. Deservedly so. Granted it was only the first game of the season but there was a lot to like about the Mountain Goats' performance. Hoy certainly couldn't be happier with what he saw from his vantage point at the back. "That was pretty impressive from the boys," the keeper said. "A bit of hard work showed really well in the end there." READ ALSO: They built into the game. With a lot of new faces, the took a bit of time to find "their way with each other". New skipper Ryan Davidson put them ahead after 16 minutes with a lovely curling shot from far out on the left but they were unable to add to that until early in the second half when Mitch Harding's shot resulted in an own goal. But from there the Mountain Goats really seized the momentum, Eli Rankmore, who was lively up front all game, nailing home their third in the 63rd minute. Nathan Coburn, who is quickly developing into a bit of a cult hero if the banter from the sidelines from his team-mates is any indication, got his name on the scoresheet in the 78th minute. Daniel McCormack then a few minutes later steamed onto a loose ball and unleashed from about 20 out to complete what was a resounding performance. Asked what he was most impressed with, Hoy pointed to their ball movement. "Just how we moved the ball, the ball on the ground," he said. "It's not what we're known for in the Mountain Goats, but we're really trying to grow on that - ball on ground, put to people's feet, run the holes." He was understandably also very pleased with the clean sheet. It was in his view "as good as the five". Hoy had a big role to play in that coming up with a couple of good saves. "Sheer luck", he commented about that. Generally though he wasn't put under too much pressure, with Hayden Davidson and Matt Daley marshalling the defence brilliantly. For Souths it wasn't the start they were hoping for but manager Wes Clark said there were plenty of encouraging signs for them. "It's always sad to lose but we've got a lot there, showed a lot of little patches at times," he said. While not necessarily able to finish they showed they "can put some beautiful football together". That was the positive. On the flip side of that, the biggest thing they've got to work on is "getting that bond back together". They are hoping a trip away will help that. Nothing has been finalised yet but Clark said they are looking to play a trial game away somewhere. They also have one lined up against the Farrer open XI. "We go back to the drawing board now and work towards the season, we're still confident of going well this season," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

