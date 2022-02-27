news, latest-news,

A MAN has died this morning following a head on crash between two trucks on the Golden Highway near Cassilis. The accident occurred around 5:20am, and emergency services were called to the incident just south of the Upper Hunter town. A male driver of one of the trucks died at the scene, and is yet to be formally identified. Officers from the Hunter Valley Police District have established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist forensic police. READ ALSO: An investigation into the crash is underway and a report will be prepared for the coroner. The highway is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area as delays are expected. Anyone who may have witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

