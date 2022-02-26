coronavirus,

The Hunter New England has again recorded the highest number of daily COVID cases of NSW health district, with 956 reported on Saturday. The district also recorded one death - a Tamworth woman in her 80s. Of the new cases, 337 were found in PCR tests while 619 positive RATs were also recorded. The Central Coast health district had 280 cases, made up of 94 PCR results and 186 positive rapid tests. Read also: There are currently 20 cases receiving care in hospitals across the Hunter New England region - three of those are in intensive care units. The Tamworth woman was one of 11 COVID deaths reported on Saturday; made up of seven men and four women. There were 7,017 positive test results found in the 24 hour period to 4pm Friday - including 4,396 positive rapid antigen tests) and 2,621 positive PCRs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

