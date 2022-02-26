news, latest-news,

Moore Creek and South United will kick off their maiden Australia Cup campaigns in Tamworth on Saturday. It is the first time both clubs have nominated for the nationwide knockout competition, formerly the FFA Cup. They have drawn each other and will play at Gipps Street starting at 6.30pm. They won't be the only debutants with 16-year old Aden Hall making his first grade debut for Oxley Vale Attunga in their opening clash with the Coutts Crossing Cougars over in Coffs Harbour. The Mushies are without a few regulars but coach Tim Coates is hopeful of progressing through to the next round. READ ALSO: "We have been training for seven weeks and have had great numbers at most sessions," he said. "We're missing a couple but that gives others the opportunity to step up. "I'm looking for a solid game from all who are in the squad." For the Mountain Goats it will be a good chance to show off some of their new signings. They have recruited well and will be the strongest they have been on paper since their inception, the list of new faces including Gunnedah FC trio Eli Rankmore, Mitchell Harding and Matt Daley, Davidson brothers Ryan and Hayden, who have come over from Tamworth FC. Ryan Davidson has been appointed captain for this season and was one of those that really pushed them to have a crack at the competition this season. "He's driven to do this stuff because he's been at that level," new coach Dean Hoy said. Stepping up to the coaching role this season Hoy is happy with how things are coming along. "We've been training for about eight weeks, it's been going pretty well," he said. "We've been getting 20 plus to training." Souths' involvement was similarly driven by the players. "The boys in the team were really keen, especially after the last couple of seasons we've had, we've been progressing nicely and improving," manager Wes Clark said. "We said you 'show us you're keen and we'll nominate you'." They have picked up a couple of new players, one of whom will be turning out on Saturday, but are otherwise, Clark said, much the same personnel wise as they have been the last couple of seasons. He said things are "coming together nicely". "We started training in the middle of January and have had good roll-ups on most occasions," he said. Saturday's game will also support Headspace. Hoy, who organised the Headspace Tamworth Charity Football Event last year, said it won't be a fundraiser as such but they will be on hand, and have a slushy machine and a big blow up dart board.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/efe408f0-efc7-46d1-ac5b-7fde9c6f70d9.jpg/r0_21_996_584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg