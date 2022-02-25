news, latest-news,

Lake Keepit Sailing Club will hold a club race this Sunday before turning their attention towards the Thunderbolt Regatta. The club will host the annual inter-club series on March 5 and 6 with an increased float of boats with the inclusion of teams from Grafton and New England sailing clubs. Last Sunday saw some very tight racing Heat 4 of the Head of the River series with only 15 seconds separating the first four boats to finish. Kevin Overton and Mick Bradfield were the first away in their lasers, with the rest of the field, as LKSC commodore Tim Corben reported, very bunched in the slight south-easterly breeze. By the half-way bouy (on the way out), Hugh Evans (laser) had sailed to the lead with Bradfield and Dave Aylwin (Marie 4.3); the rest of the fleet struggling "in the fluky breeze". READ ALSO: Evans continued to press ahead and by the half-way mark, near the Sport and Recreation Centre, was a boat length ahead of Aylwin, after a slow creep down the lake with the outward journey taking 50-60 minutes for the leading pack. "The breeze began to pick up as the leaders headed for home and the lead changed dramatically as fortunes varied as to where the breeze was coming from," Corben reported. "But, after about 80 minutes of concentrated effort the four leaders were within a boat length of each other and the last short leg of the course to the finish saw Hugh Evans again hit the lead with Dave Aylwin a very close second and a dead-heat for third place between Kevin Overton and Mick Bradfield." On corrected times Overton (Tamworth) was awarded first place with Bradfield (Breeza) second and John Sumner (Gunnedah) third. This Sunday's race starts at 1pm and will be a Reflections Bay course. Entries are meanwhile open, via the LKSC's website, for the Thunderbolt Regatta. There are two races scheduled for Saturday and three for Sunday with the final race on Sunday the teams' event where the three best placings by competitors from each club will be combined to determine the Thunderbolt Trophy winners. Head of the River Heat 4 results: Fastest Time - Hugh Evans, (Tamworth), laser dinghy First to Start - Kevin Overton, (Tamworth), laser dinghy Corrected Time Placings, based on personal handicap 1st - Kevin Overton, laser 2nd - Mick Bradfield, (Breeza) laser 3rd - John Sumner (Gunnedah) laser radial

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/c182a620-2988-4606-83c4-8b66c3b37b8c.jpg/r257_621_1487_1316_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg