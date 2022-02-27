news, latest-news, andrew messenger, walkley, mental health, tamworth, youth

Australian Community Media ( ACM) has realised success at Friday's Walkely Awards. The awards recognise excellence in the media industry. Northern Daily Leader (NDL) journalist Andrew Messenger, won a Walkley in Coverage of Rural and Regional Affairs, for his work on a campaign for youth beds at the new Banksia mental health unit, at Tamworth hospital. While The Canberra Times cartoonist David Pope won the Walkley cartoon category, for his piece called "Rollout de Vax". The awards were held in Sydney on Friday night. NDL editor Fiona Ferguson said the awards were testament to the importance of regional media and "the impact we can have for our local community". Read Andrew's stories: "We are proud of our track record in the community," Ms Ferguson said. "We are not afraid to tackle the issues that matter, because we know we can help to make a difference. "The issue of mental health - especially youth mental health - is a difficult one, but we felt it was a subject that we needed to confront head on. "The campaign, which was run in the NDL over a number of months, has resulted in a commitment for youth beds to be included in the design of the new Banksia unit at the hospital, and for that, the entire community can take a bow. "Andrew did an outstanding job with what can be an extremely sensitive subject. "The people he interviewed trusted him to present their story with care and compassion. "He pushed the envelope and was rightly rewarded for all his hard work." Mr Messenger and Mr Pope are in good company. See who else won Walkley Awards below.

