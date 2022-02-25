news, latest-news,

Tamworth Baseball Inc's summer competition will continue this Sunday. It's the TBI's second attempt at a running a summer competition after managing just one round at the end of last year due to the persistent wet weather. TBI president Dave McMurray told The Leader before last weekend's first games the decision to have another crack was really driven by the players. "Because the interest was still there, the clubs and players asked if we could have one this year," he said. The competition will run for another seven weeks (including this weekend) and is open to any players 16 and up.

