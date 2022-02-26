news, latest-news,

If two heads are better than one, as the old adage goes, the Tamworth Swans are hoping three coaches could prove even more fruitful in 2022. Paul Kelly is set to maintain his role as head coach, with Jeff Talbot to continue as his assistant. But this year, Josh Jones will round out the group as the third member of the coaching staff. This, Kelly said, was brought about out of opportunity - Jones played Aussie Rules at a high level in the past, and brings vast knowledge of the modern game, while it also allows him and Talbot to more effectively balance between work, family, and football. "Last year was me and Jeff, we've both got young families and I've got to work a fair bit too, so it's hard to get to training on time," Kelly said. "Josh was keen to do something, so we sat down and worked it out." Under the new coaching structure, Jones and Talbot will oversee the majority of the training sessions, while Kelly will take charge on game days. Jones, who arrived at the Swans in 2020, played almost 150 games - roughly two-thirds as captain - for the Holbrook Brookers in the Hume Football Netball League. Along with his experience in local football, Jones was a member of the GWS academy and was listed for the side as well. "Josh is really switched on, knows a lot of different drills and things like that," Kelly said. "He brings that new-age knowledge of footy, better drills and how we can best practice at training and bring it into the games." This, Kelly believes, will compliment his old-school approach to the game, while Talbot's primary strength is that he "lives and breathes footy". "He'll message you four or five times during the day with new ideas." After finishing at second place on the ladder in 2021, the club was denied the chance to make a second consecutive grand final by the COVID-19 lockdowns. In 2022, Talbot hopes to see the club return to top-of-the-table contention, and named several players he expects to lead the charge on the field. "The perennial favourite for the Best and Fairest is our captain, Adam Cruickshank," Talbot said. "He's one of the guns in the league. We picked up a couple of good fellas coming in, a couple of midfielders who are really going to boost us, Morgan Dunn's one of them. "We've got our big fella, full forward, he played half a season and nearly won the league goalkicking award." The Swans have a trial match scheduled against Coffs Harbour at Number One Oval on April 2. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

