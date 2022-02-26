news, latest-news,

AFTER school care providers have been given less than what they bargained for, following a plea to reduce hall hire fees. In a letter to the Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) Spring Ridge After School Care committee member Pippi Beer called for reduced rates for the Spring Ridge community hall, to help ease the financial burden and make the service possible. "We anticipate disruptions to enrolment and staffing caused by COVID-19 and any financial considerations will be appreciated," Ms Beer wrote. Operating three days a week the committee asked council to consider an "in-kind" use of the Hall for the duration of 2022 and a fee of $135 per week thereafter - a 50 per cent reduction on the normal hiring fees. READ ALSO: "The need to provide affordable after-school care is paramount in keeping village and farming families afloat with many members having to travel to Tamworth, Quirindi, or Gunnedah for work," Ms Beer wrote. In return for the "in-kind" use of the hall, the committee promised to maintain the space and keep it clean and tidy. The submission went before council on Wednesday, where it was decided to only reduce fees by 50 per cent for six months. Council said a complete reduction in fees, in accordance with the committee's request, would see council lose $5,400 a year, with worries this would set a precedent for other committees to ask for reduced fees. It was recommended for council to not waive the fees in their entirety due to the need to maintain the facility and any reduction would subsequently reduce council's income and have a negative impact on the budget. While it's not what the committee had asked for, LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins said council was still committed to keeping the vital service running. "They're a strong community group in Spring Ridge and we want to see them get off the ground," Cr Hawkins said. "They're isolated to a certain extent, for them to travel to the main centre it's 120 kilometres, so we are really keen to support them in that bid to get it up and running." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

