THE WHEELS of justice will continue to turn with the help of one Tamworth teenager. Despite online learning and COVID-19 disruptions, Oxley High School graduate Isabella Clapham's outstanding year 12 results were recognised with the Sir Adrian Solomons Memorial Law Bursary from Everingham Solomons Solicitors on Friday, as she embarks on a law and commerce degree at the University of Newcastle. Ms Clapham said she was thrilled to receive the bursary, which provides her with a paid clerkship at the firm and $1,500 to assist with her relocation and study needs. "I know heaps of people at law school who are very jealous because they all want that work experience, and it's a really good law firm so I'm really excited," Ms Clapham said. While she's yet to decide what area of law she wants to go into, Ms Clapham is hoping the work experience gives her a taste of all her options. READ ALSO: Director at Everingham Solomons, George Hoddle, said the work experience would help Ms Clapham stand out from the crowd. "The practice of law is very different from the study of law," Mr Hoddle said. "So knowing that they have practical exposure holds them in good stead. Each year the bursary is awarded to a local student with the hope they'll return to Tamworth to help service the region. Deputy principal at Oxley High School Mark Baldwin said he wasn't surprised by Ms Clapham's achievements given her work ethic. "She's the classic example of what we try and say to students," Mr Baldwin said. "If you put in the hard yards, it's a long process, but in the end you'll get the reward."

