After much anticipation and months of waiting, the winners of the 2021 Quality Business Awards were announced in front of more than 640 people at a gala event on Friday, February 17. More than 650 local businesses were nominated in 2021, with winners crowned across 29 categories including 18 awards focused on quality customer service. "There were some stand-out categories with 38 entries received in the excellence in customer service - health and wellbeing category, while in the aligned section there were 31 submissions for the Start Up Superstar award," Tamworth business chamber president Stephanie Cameron said. "This success reflects the determination and willingness of the local business community to adapt and succeed. "It also highlights the resilience of our economy with new businesses opening their doors despite the challenges of a global pandemic." Aside from the large number of nominations received for the 2021 awards, the calibre of entries was outstanding making the task of Chamber's independent panel of judges more difficult than ever before, Ms Cameron said. "Over 60 professional judges were recruited from a range of industries and experience to ensure a robust and transparent judging process, which is considered a hallmark of the Quality Business Awards." The highly coveted Noel Park Award was awarded to Robert Schofield for his service to the Nundle business community and most notably, for his support of the town's growing reputation as a unique tourism destination. In partnership with Tamworth Regional Council, the Quality Business Awards are a proud initiative of the Tamworth Business Chamber. Just getting to the night itself has been a struggle, after lockdowns and restrictions saw the evening pushed back multiple times. Ms Cameron said she was excited to finally see the awards go ahead. She said she was pleased people were able to attend in person and enjoy a fun night. "It's been such a long wait and been terribly frustrating." Tamworth Business Chamber leading light Jye Segboer was surprised with an honourary membership for his enormous efforts with the organisation. Now in their 37th year, the awards are sponsored by local businesses committed to growing the strength and capacity of their colleagues and peers. Several of the 2021 sponsors have supported the Quality Business Awards for almost a decade including Workforce XS and Inland Technology. Tamworth Business Chamber is now gearing up to launch the 2022 Quality Business Awards.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/b0a10900-76b9-468e-b8b8-8524e9c0c140.jpg/r0_46_899_554_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tamworth Quality Business Awards announced in front of more than 640 people

HONOURED GUESTS: Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and Tamworth Mayor Russell Webb at the awards. ANTICIPATION: The scene is set for this year's this year's Tamworth Quality Business Awards. The gala event is run annually by the Tamworth Business Chamber. WINNERS ARE RINGERS: A Chris Watson staff member lets Chris know on her phone of the business's wins.