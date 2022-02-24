comment,

It was an old friend of mine who provided me with entree to an exclusive Sydney party and, inadvertently, the bleakest recesses of my mind. By sharing what happened to me, I hope to find some relief from the pain lashing me. Despite all the misfortune that has visited me, it seems that a trace of optimism ricochets in my largely hollow heart. The party I speak of was a recent fancy dress affair with a difference: partygoers - who came dressed as notorious figures, past and present - engaged in kissing games including spin the bottle, Twister with a twist, bobbing for cherries, and truth or dare. My friend Daniel thought he was being original by going as Mark Zuckerberg. But there were about 50 men and women at the party - which took place at a large two-storey home - and four other guests came as Zuckerberg. They were unmistakable: grey T-shirt, dark jeans, weird hairdo. Surprisingly, I was the only Putin. I was bare-chested and wore camo pants, army boots, a silver-cross necklace and a receding-hairline skull cap. As Daniel eschewed the games and snogged Maggie Thatcher on a single-seater sofa in the expansive living room, I'm Too Sexy blaring, I noticed a woman who I knew was impersonating Eva Braun because she was accompanied by Hitler. Six other Hitlers vied for her attention, but it was I who caught her eye. I was sitting on a luxurious six-seater lounge chair as she glided towards me on elegant high heels. Her wavy blonde hair was coiffed 40s style, and was superbly complemented by a vintage, sassy-red evening gown. She was better looking than Braun, bearing more than a passing resemblance to Kylie Minogue. As an obese Cleopatra chatted to a lanky Kim Jong-un next to me, Eva stood over me and said there was a "special" room downstairs. "What type of room?" I asked. "The type you won't forget in a hurry," she replied. "Now, when you get to the bottom of the stairs, walk down the hallway, open the third door on the right and ... Well, you'll know what to do." She smiled suggestively. "I'll join you in a few minutes, after I powder my nose." She stood up and glided across the polished hardwood floor, as three Hitlers bounced around her. When I got to the entrance of the room in question, the door opened and out came a woman I guessed was Hillary Clinton (her elaborate costume included an American flag pin) and a man immediately identifiable as Tony Blair by a face mask. Blair nodded at me as I entered the small, dimly lit room, which was empty except for a cubicle that had "Kissing Booth" written on it in red paint. In the middle of the booth was a partition with a hole that was big enough for the head to fit through. I entered the booth and closed the door. It was pitch black. To be sure, it was unlike any kissing game I had heard of. But, then again, I was no expert in such matters. A short time later, the other booth door was opened and then closed. With no words exchanged, a brief but passionate kiss occurred. When I emerged from the booth, my arousal was mercilessly murdered by the discovery of a leering Trump. My legs buckled and I fell to the floor. I scrambled backwards and took refuge in a corner of the room, knees tightly pressed against the chest. "I've been to a heap of these parties," Trump said in an ocker accent, "and I've always fantasised about swapping spit with Putin, but never got the chance until now." He shockingly wiped his mouth with the back of his wrist. "So thanks for that, mate." He then left the room. I stayed in the corner as rage slowly subdued, albeit temporarily, a wicked cocktail of emotions dominated by violation and repulsion. When I returned upstairs to seek justice, I was confronted by the sight of some 20 Trumps - all dressed in a navy blue suit and a red tie and crowned with a ridiculous wig, their faces caked with orange makeup. I fell to my knees, head slumped, and sobbed.

