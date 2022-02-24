FROM Tamworth to Inverell, our region has hundreds of attractions for visitors. Let's start our journey discovering some hidden gems in the Sapphire city, Inverell. Famous painter Tom Roberts painted three of his most iconic works in the area; On a Corner of the Macintyre, Bailed Up and The Golden Fleece (affectionately known as Shearing at Newstead). Take in some of the surrounds which inspired Roberts, by visiting Kings Plains National Park and Kwiambal National Park, home to the Limestone Caves and Macintyre Falls. The park is on the junction of the Macintyre and Severn rivers and has some spectacular scenery and excellent camping. Inverell Pioneer Village hosts some of the oldest buildings in the region. Each building is authentic and has been relocated to create the village. The Grove homestead dates back to the 1840s and depicts the early pioneers homes. While in Inverell, take time to visit the National Transport Museum. This 4000 square metre building houses more than 120 vehicle exhibits including a 1906 Dayton, believed to be the only one left in the world. If you're travelling south towards Tamworth, take the New England Highway and stop over at Armidale, the highest city in Australia. With its pop-up craft shops, art gallery and outdoor cafes, this university city is about half-way between Brisbane and Sydney. This is Ainawan country and you will discover much of its Indigenous heritage at the Armidale Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place. Original homesteads, including the heritage listed Saumarez Homestead, remain a part of the landscape. Booloominbah, an historical mansion, is at the centre of The University of New England. Buy a coffee at its cafe and stretch your legs on the homestead's lawns. This is where graduation ceremonies are held throughout the year and from where you can view much of the surrounding New England landscape. About an hour-and-a-half's drive south of Armidale is Tamworth. Often referred to as the "First City of Lights", Tamworth was the first place in Australia to use electric street lamps in 1888. These days, it's known as our country music capital, hosting the annual Country Music Festival. This year's 50th anniversary festival will be held in April. A place of interest to fans of country music is the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame in Peel Street. Artefacts on display include clothing, instruments, posters and photos from the likes of Buddy Williams, Beccy Cole, Smoky Dawson and June Holms. Tamworth is named after a town in Staffordshire, England and is now a fast-growing regional hub.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/66616477-6f3e-40cc-b99c-6a6461ca3aed.jpg/r0_880_1632_1802_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tamworth, Inverell and Armidale are worth a visit

