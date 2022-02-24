news, latest-news,

ONE of the biggest events on the Walcha calendar has received a shot to the arm, after receiving a $36,000 grant from the state government. The 145-year-old Walcha Show will go around again in 2022, on March 11 and 12. Despite suffering through drought, bushfires and COVID over the past few years, the show hasn't missed a beat and still attracts thousands of visitors to town. Walcha Show Society president Martin Oppenheimer said the funds would go a long way towards making the upcoming edition one of the best yet. "We're very appreciative of the state government funding for the show this year and it will make a huge difference to running a show. Of course the Walcha show is one of the largest events in the Walcha community," he said. "It's a very important event for people's wellbeing and happiness and mental health, we've had a difficult time in the last few years ... and a small community like Walcha really appreciates getting out and getting together." He said the show's 230 volunteers will be thrilled to hear they have received the funding, which came as part of the NSW government's Country Shows Support Package. Beyond just the enjoyment of the event, the show brings huge benefits to the community, including a major economic boost. READ ALSO: "The last few years we've had somewhere between 6000 to 7500 visitors over the two-day show, and it has a massive impact on the local community because a lot of the dollars that are spent at the show go to local organisations," he said. "Whether it's the food stands there - like the Lions Club which runs our barbecue, or whether people stay in town, or buy things in town, or local businesses that have trade stands at our show. "So that money that goes into the Walcha community has a great multiplier effect and certainly helps our local economy." Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the show was an opportunity to bring the community together after a tough period for the town. "Nothing brings our communities together like a show and the Walcha Show embodies that true rural community spirit, with about 230 volunteers contributing to running a successful event every year," he said. "This funding removes a significant financial burden for the organising committee, who have committed to spending the money locally to support local businesses as they bounce back from drought, bushfire, flood damage and COVID-19." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/a6764e88-29bb-47f6-8145-4683bc2e86ef.jpg/r0_670_4032_2948_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg