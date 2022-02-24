news, latest-news,

The Australian Bushmen's, Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) has announce its flagship event - the national finals - will run in a new format for 2022. The 2022 National Finals Series will be run across two competition timeslots, with the campdraft section to run in November, followed by rodeo in January 2023. The rodeo section of the series will run during the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Read also: In a statement, ABCRA executive officer, Craig Young says the decision was made following lengthy discussions at a recent board meeting. "Despite COVID-19 our Association has seen significant growth over the last few years and our competitor numbers are strong," he said. "The Board agreed to spread the 2022 National Finals across two competition timeslots to create the National Finals Series." The creation of the series will see the campdraft point score finish on July 31, while the rodeo point score will run until November 30. "The process of qualifying for the National Finals will remain the same, with the top 15 competitors from each discipline invited to compete," Young said. He added: "We're all about fostering growth in our sports, so the change in format will also allow us to include other events in our program to ensure non-competitors of all skill levels can get involved." The campdraft section of the National Finals Series will be held at the Australian Equine and Livestock Event Centre from November 17-20. "In addition to the National Finals campdraft section, we will also be running a full campdraft program and feature rodeo, which will be open to all financial members to compete," Young said. The campdraft section of the national finals will also see the inaugural run of the ABCRA's Stockman's Challenge. "We're very excited to be able to offer our members and competitors a Stockman's Challenge for the very first time," Young said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/c2570ec9-095f-4853-ab04-272c53021c85.jpg/r0_2_1027_582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg