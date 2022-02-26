news, latest-news,

A MAJOR renovation project to breathe life back into a beloved heritage listed hotel in Tamworth has landed it a coveted building award. The historic Courthouse Hotel was originally built in 1878, but in 2019 it temporarily closed for restoration works after it was bought by hospitality company Harvest Hotels in December 2016. Construction company Mammoth Projects was tasked with restoring the iconic watering hole to its former glory. Now, Mammoth and The Courthouse have won the Master Builders Association Newcastle Excellence in Building Award for a Commercial Project Under $10 million. Harvest Hotel's Zoe Tanner said the team had been overwhelmed by support since they reopened to the public. "It's been amazing, people have really got behind The Courthouse," she said. "The pub that was here before was quite small and enclosed and it was your typical blue collar pub. "What we wanted to do was have a space that was a bit more inviting for different people within the community, a space that's more accommodating for families, functions and somewhere that was a little bit nicer." READ ALSO: She said maintaining the hotel's heritage features was a huge part of the brief for the design team, and the renovation also doubled the venue's capacity. "The focus was on refreshing the space but making it really timeless and I think they've done a great job on that," she said. "The whole aim was to open it up and be able to accommodate and welcome more people through the doors and have everyone feel comfortable." The judges also commended the team's reuse of material from the original building. "The free-flowing bar area, dining and outdoor entertaining is seamless," the judges said. "The reuse of removed bricks has only added to the high level of finish throughout the project." During demolition, builders unearthed an original well, that has been repurposed and is visible through a glass floor panel inside the main bar area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

