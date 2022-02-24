CRAIG and Jodie Mearns realised their lifelong dream when they opened Calibre Country in March, 2016. Their efforts paid off when they won a major business award at this year's Tamworth Quality Business Awards, organised by Tamworth Business Chamber. "We aim to ensure our customers have an experience they will not forget by providing them with excellent products, knowledge and experience every time they shop with us," Craig says. "We encourage people to get out and enjoy the Australian outdoors with our products. "We also help people to experience firearms handling and use. We endeavour to instil positive, fun experiences in our indoor range. "Our aim is to change the negative perceptions around legal firearm use." Craig says the team at Calibre Country were humbled to win the award among so many other exceptional businesses. "It is satisfying in that we are moving in the right direction with our business model and customer service," Craig said. The Mearns employ a team of 25 staff. "With their combined knowledge and expertise they cover all aspects of the products and services we provide," Craig says. "This is how we have built our business on service, integrity and the knowledge that comes from using what we sell." Main services offered to customers are firearms, ammunition, recreational goods, camping and outdoors goods. Calibre Country also has Australia's largest indoor shooting range. "We have an amazing team, our culture and passion ensure all our customers' expectations are met. Customer service has always been our top priority." In future, Craig wants to continue to provide customers with the products, knowledge and service they expect. "We are always looking at products that we believe our customers want to experience so we are always adding to our diverse product range," he said. "We would like to thank our team for their passion, our customer base and our suppliers."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/a8158481-f17d-4119-811d-a36e3f52a3cf.jpg/r0_72_6720_3869_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Calibre Country win major business award at Tamworth Quality Business Awards

