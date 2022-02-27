community,

CANCER is a journey that can feel incredibly lonely, but now patients in Tamworth will have someone to walk the difficult path with them. The North West Cancer Centre is one of three hospitals in the state to have a dedicated liaison, and the search is on for the right person for the job. Tamworth was chosen because the cancer centre is particularly busy, servicing patients from across the region, Cancer Council northern NSW community lead Caitlyn Feldmann said. "The pathway of cancer can be daunting and confusing, when people are diagnosed they receive a lot of information and it can be difficult to break all of that down," she said. "We are looking for people with that experience and great communication strategies to talk to people going through a tough time in their hour of need. "They'll be based at the centre and their job is to connect cancer patients and their families with our support services, navigate the path through cancer and connect them to people who can help along the way - emotional support is a big part of the role too, so they support the patient's family members and carers." Read also: It's a relatively new position, starting in 2019, the Cancer Council liaison service was piloted at five cancer treatment centres in the state. Research showed the true impact it had on improving access to care and increasing the awareness of the support available. Tamworth community relations coordinator, Kate Dubois, said a cancer diagnosis coupled with treatment can be overwhelming, and is often a barrier to seeking help. "Having the extra support offered by the Cancer Council liaison will mean patients and their family will have someone to help guide them through the process step by step and access the services that will make their treatment much easier to navigate," she said. The role is for someone with tertiary qualifications in healthcare and involves speaking to people in high levels of distress, so being able to provide psychosocial support is critical. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

