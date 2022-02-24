A "brilliant team" who go "above and beyond" for their clients helped McCulloch Agencies win a major business award at this year's Tamworth Quality Business Awards. The gala event is run annually by the Tamworth Business Chamber. McCulloch Agencies general manager Ciaran O'Gorman said the win was recognition of his team's hard work. "Our staff treat this business as their own and we could not do what we do without them," Mr O'Gorman said. "This is recognition of their efforts." Opened in July, 2019, McCulloch Agencies is a full-service real estate and stock and station agency. "We provide marketing services for a range of assets including livestock, rural and residential property, and we also provide asset management services and livestock finance," Mr O'Gorman said. "We have a staff of 22 and they work across all areas of the business from livestock, property management, sales, administration, accounts, and customer service." Top three services offered to customers are livestock agency, rural and residential sales, and asset management services. Mr O'Gorman insisted there was no secret to their success. "We work very hard, and we expect a lot from our team," he said. "We try very hard to maintain a long-term view on behalf of our clients when thinking about what is best for them and their unique situation. "We have never been afraid to innovate and are always looking ahead to see how the agency model may evolve. "We have grown rapidly in the past two years, with two new office locations and a number of new team members. "We now need to consolidate on this growth and maintain focus on our clients' needs, while at the same time always keep an open mind to the next opportunity." Mr O'Gorman acknowledged his clients. "You are our business," he said.

