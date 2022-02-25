NSW parliament votes to make secret Dungowan Dam documents public

news, latest-news,

NSW Parliament has ordered that the Dungowan Dam's completed business case be made public as early as next week. The government had previously planned to keep the document under wraps, forever. On Wednesday, Greens MLC Cate Faehrmann successfully moved that the government be required to produce and publish a wide range of documents relating to the project. Parliament voted to require the government to hand over "the latest draft or final business case for the Dungowan Dam" by Monday next week. The motion passed on the voices, without opposition. READ MORE: "This Standing Order 52 is in the public interest because the community needs to know if there is going to be in excess of potentially $1 billion of taxpayer money spent in shoring up this National Party promise and commitment..." she told parliament. "It is basically nothing else but a National Party commitment to shore up the seat of Tamworth." Tamworth MP and Water Minister Kevin Anderson revealed this month that the long-awaited business case is finally complete, and that it had been sent to Infrastructure NSW for assessment. The government planned to keep the entire document secret, citing commercial-in-confidence concerns. Details like the budgeted cost of the build and the cost of water were to be included in the dam's environmental impact statement, due for release in mid-2022. Ms Faehrmann, a Greens MLC, chaired a parliament committee into the dam projects, which found the government should look into alternatives. The parliamentary order also requires the government to publish documents about both Mole River and Wyangala Dams. Mr Anderson said his number one priority was water security for Tamworth and the Peel Valley. "Since becoming minister I have worked around the clock to deliver this project and significant progress has been made with the final business case for the new Dungowan Dam," he said. "Our communities, or farmers and our region needs this dam and I will not stop working until we have delivered the water security that we deserve." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/621c3d49-87d9-4ae0-9eeb-577dde5db19d.png/r0_61_1628_981_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg