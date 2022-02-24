PROVIDING natural medicine and nutritional medicine services to the people of Tamworth and surrounds for the past 12 years has been the order of the day at Jayne Sharpham Naturopathics. The business won a major award at The Tamworth Quality Business Awards, which honours the best and hardest working outlets in the city across a range of industries, from beauty to manufacturing and construction. "The win means recognition of the hard work of myself and my team to the Tamworth area," business owner Jayne Sharpham said. "To see natural medicine highlighted is very exciting." As well as Jayne, the business includes a naturopath (Julie), contracted nutritionist Casey (CarterNutrition), and two administrative workers, Michelle and Kim. Together, they provide naturopathy consultations, nutritional medicine consultations, integrative testing referrals and on-site food intolerance testing. "The secret to our success is determination and dedication," Jayne says. "I'd like to thank our beautiful patients, who continue to support us despite the last few years of many difficulties and refer others to us, my wonderful team who always provide excellent service and my husband Matt for encouraging me in this business and to keep going even when it's been hard, and for providing IT support. "Also a shout out to Tanya Lewington Chiropractic for giving me my start many years ago in her business." Jayne has worked in the natural health field for more than 19 years as a qualified naturopath and also in health food management roles and in pharmacy. She is a qualified naturopath, western herbalist and nutritionist. Jayne completed her studies in May 2006 in Brisbane. "Living in the Tamworth area, I love the rural lifestyle and am proud to be helping those with their natural health care needs," she says. "I am a wife to Matthew and a mother to two young children who keep me busy alongside my naturopathy work."

Jayne Sharpham Naturopathics wins major award at The Tamworth Quality Business Awards

"I am a wife to Matthew and a mother to two young children who keep me busy alongside my naturopathy work."