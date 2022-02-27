community,

HOW could you say no to those puppy dog eyes? Little German Shepherd puppy Odin is looking for some friends, and owner Sam Welton has started a new social dog club in the hopes of bringing some like-minded people to share tips and tricks together too. "The idea stemmed from my puppy, because he's a German Shepherd they need to be socialised a lot when they're young because they are born protectors," he said. "You don't want them to be scared of other dogs or people when they grow up." Mr Welton said he would take Odin to the dog park behind the Powerhouse to socialise with other dogs, but a lot of the time there wouldn't be any there. The only social group he'd managed to find was one for dachshunds, and he had a feeling some might suspect that Odin wasn't one of their kind. Read also: So, he decided to start up the Tamworth Social Dog Club, with the hopes of weekly meet-ups, barbecues and the opportunity to talk to other owners about their furry little critters and maybe make some new friendships themselves. "Everybody's welcome, obviously if you have dangerous dogs or anything like that feel free to come and socialise but maybe keep them away or do what you need to do in that aspect," he said. "But we don't want to exclude anyone." Mr Welton said he'd tried walking Odin down Peel Street to meet other dogs, but there wasn't really a central location where everyone knew to visit. "You might make lifetime friends and the dogs might make lifetime friends and that's all you can hope for really," he said. "I just wanted to make a group that people can bring their relevant information to, to bring their dogs to and have fun." Dog owners can find the page on Facebook by searching Tamworth Social Dog Club, or by looking on the city's community Facebook pages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/05f47f4a-8adb-4c57-a6fd-b7f4688dee13.jpg/r0_148_5266_3123_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg