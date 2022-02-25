news, latest-news,

YOU'RE invited to celebrate the amazing contributions that women make to the Tamworth community. For their first event since COVID-19 lockdowns, Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) will host a Local Women's Awards ceremony to honour the incredible work of females young and old. TFFS chief executive officer Belinda Kotris said the awards would give women the attention they rightly deserve. "Far too often women tend to sit in the background and not be stepping up to take the limelight," Ms Kotris said. "There's women out there who have done some amazing things although they may not always stand up and take praise for it. READ ALSO: "It's about the acknowledgement of the contribution that women make to our community and it's just a fantastic opportunity for us to acknowledge that." Nominations for three categories are open until March 2 including outstanding community women, outstanding business women and rising star for women aged 16-24. "We're not expecting that they've won the Olympics, it doesn't need to be that significant," Ms Kotris said. "Women are very diverse in their nature, it's about women supporting women." With the mission of 'thriving communities, endless possibilities' Ms Kotris said celebrating International Women's Week was a no brainer for TFSS. The awards ceremony will be held at the Community Hub in Coledale, located at 2b Kenny Drive, where the winners and runners up will receive vouchers for local hairdressers and beauticians. Local speakers will also be part of the celebrations and morning tea will be provided. Nominations close March 2, to RSVP or nominate a local woman visit https://www.tfss.com.au/womens-awards

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/314f8ac4-538d-4967-9616-47ade4666874.jpg/r0_183_4789_2889_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg