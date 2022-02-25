community,

We all love those famous country hits - Folsom Prison Blues, Chattahoochie, Rhinestone Cowboy, Islands In The Stream, I Walk The Line, Man I Feel Like A Woman, Boot Scootin' Boogie, 9 to 5, The Gambler, Ring OF Fire, Redneck Woman, When Will I Be Loved, Galveston (plus many more) so come along to the Capitol Theatre on Friday, 4 March at 7.30pm, to hear these fabulous tunes once again! The Country Superstars Tribute Show is a show full of timeless Country classics and a salute to the most talented performers to ever grace the Country stage. If you're a fan of Country Music, then this is a must see show. Country Superstars will resonate with anyone who enjoys a professional production and engaging performers. Come and be part of this two hour, five star concert experience where you can sing and dance to your favourite country hits. The Rubens with special guests are returning to the Tamworth Town Hall with their Waste A Day Tour on Friday 25 March, at 7.30pm. After a career-defining 2021, which included the release of their fourth album 0202, an AMP & ARIA Award nomination, accreditations The Rubens have treated fans to their fresh new single, Waste A Day, an earworm bursting with singalong hooks and a strong message of hope right in time for summer. Waste A Day is the first song by The Rubens that band mates & brothers Sam, Elliott and Zaac Margin have co-written together. The Rubens are an Australian alternative rock band from Menangle in NSW consisting of brothers Sam, Elliott & Izaac Margin along with friends Scott Baldwin & William Zeglis. They have headlined shows across the globe, rocked the main stage of Splendour in the Grass, supported Pink on her 46 show tour of Australia and now bringing their latest alun 0202 to the stage. With their career spanning from 2011 with their debut single 'Lay It Down' to their latest single 'Waste A Day' released in November 2021, they are a 'must see live' band! Be sure to book your tickets early. Country Music Festival in APRIL 2022 tickets are on sale now. Check out the fabulous line up of shows at the Capitol Theatre, Tamworth Town Hall and Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre. For tickets you can book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au in the ticket box at the Capitol Theatre or over the phone 67675200. Don't forget to redeem your Discover voucher with us!

