THE Animal Welfare League (AWL) is in "desperate need" of volunteers to keep the wheels rolling on vital services like their mobile vet truck. The service wrapped up two busy days offering free and discounted veterinary services to pensioners and concession card holders at the Tamworth Paceway on Wednesday. Tamworth branch president Jenny Campbell said the AWL has been run off its feet and volunteers are in need now more than ever. "It's been really successful, a little bit quiet yesterday but still successful and today we've just been flat out," she said. "We've had litters of puppies come down as well, and just as many cats as dogs. "We are desperately looking for volunteers and carers, especially now. We are looking for volunteers to come and help on days like this." The Animal Welfare League has a 60-year history of providing expert care to animals, and the mobile vet truck is just one service on offer. READ ALSO: "We had to miss last year because of COVID and the last one was in 2020. This is about the fourth time that the truck has come out for us," Ms Campbell said. "We're hoping plan around this time next year. "We have been assisting with desexing vouchers because we contribute towards that cost substantially." Ms Campbell said volunteers are also in need to assist with fundraising barbeques at Tamworth Bunnings on Sundays. "It's great to have extra people to come and give the regulars a bit of a break and we've got other exciting projects happening shortly also," she said. "It's a good community feel, I'm just so proud to be a member."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./1406e724-732c-4098-b38a-4045c50f70d3.jpg/r0_151_5177_3076_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg