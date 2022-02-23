news, latest-news,

WHETHER you call it almost back to normal, or the beginning of the new normal, major changes are about to take place in NSW schools and one local principal is over the moon about it. From Monday, February 28, activity restrictions will be relaxed, more visitors will be allowed on school grounds, and mask requirements will be lifted for high school students and staff. Mask rules for primary school and early education staff will be removed the following Monday, and Oxley Vale Public School principal Luke Norman said it's a major relief. "It is a welcome relief, when the initial email came out I think there were quite a few excited principals around the state to be honest," he said. "It's probably going to be the closest thing to operating under normal working conditions that we've had for staff and for students, so it's great news and very welcome." Mr Norman said while policing the restrictions hasn't caused staff too much stress, the easing of rules will make things a lot easier. He believes properly communicating with students has been more difficult with the extra hurdles in place. "I think it's going to make communicating with the kids a lot easier [without masks], there are a lot of moments throughout the day as a classroom teacher where you've got to really enunciate things," he said. "To have access to staff who aren't hiding behind masks is going to make that a whole lot easier, so I think that alone will be really welcomed by classroom teachers. And the RAT testing, not having to do that twice a week is going to be a relief." READ ALSO: Freer movement of people on and off school grounds is also going to have a major impact, he said, as it will likely bring an end to one of the most significant changes the school made as a result of COVID. For weeks now, Oxley Vale Public has been using staggered starting and leaving times, with younger children exiting around 10 minutes earlier in order to relieve pressure at the front gate. But Mr Norman said he would like to move away from that, as it has been causing problems for parents, especially for those with multiple children at the school across different year levels. Having taught remotely for so long, and then dealt with significant changes upon their return, Mr Norman said teachers will be ecstatic to get back to normal. Minister for Education and Early Learning, and Gunnedah local, Sarah Mitchell said it was an exciting time for the whole education department. "We know transmission in schools is extremely low, and not a single school has closed since school returned despite the levels of community transmission," Ms Mitchell said. "Relaxing cohorting and restrictions on visitors will let more parents engage with their child's school and allow students to participate in cross-year group activities, which is welcome news for both students and parents everywhere. "The return to school, and now the return to school life, is successful because of the tremendous efforts and teamwork from all parents, staff and students. I thank all of our school communities for their support."

