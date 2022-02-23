news, latest-news,

For the first time in over a year, 360 Scully Park Swimming Club will host a carnival this weekend. In what will be one of the club's final events of the season, coach Kate Bolte expects there to be a near full house. Also read: "I think we're nearly at full capacity," Bolte said. "Because we haven't had one for a year or so, I think everyone's really keen, and it's one of the last carnivals of the season." Most of the other local clubs have announced their intent to take part, including Tamworth City Swimming Club, Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club, and Swimming Gunnedah. All of the usual events are scheduled to take place in the 50m, 100m, and 200m categories, with some of the longer races expected to run late in the day. Rather than put pressure on her students, Bolte simply hopes to see as many attend as possible. The focus for the club at the moment, rather than trying to rack up gold medals, is to shore up their numbers and prepare for big seasons in years to come. "Our main thing this year and probably next year is getting more swimmers attending the carnival," Bolte said. "Getting more people in and more people joining the club, and getting them to experience the little rural carnival atmosphere. "It's all about numbers at the moment for us, and later we can focus on getting the times." The 360 Scully Park Swimming Club carnival will take place on Saturday, February 26, with warmups starting at 7.30am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/0a45424e-004a-4e05-a41f-0f9c34a4c678.jpg/r0_1279_3000_2974_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg