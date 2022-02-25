Who's doing what and when in our Tamworth community

community,

The Club provides one-on-one computer training for Windows, Apple, and Android operating systems and applications. We also offer online training for seniors. All students must have had their Vaccinations. The Club has a COVID-19 plan in place. Term Fees apply. Enquiries from new or current students can be made to Trish on 0447 670 234, or to the Club rooms on 6762 4352. What: Craft Catch Up When: Saturday, February 26 Join us for an afternoon of craft at the library. Please bring your own project to work on, all crafters welcome. Enjoy crafting with the library's creative community. Free event every two weeks on Saturday at Tamworth City Library. More information on the library's website www.cnl.nsw.gov.au Free event. Call 6767 5228 for details When: Saturday, February 26 @8am Where: Calala Inn car park Our first Calala Market for 2022 on 26th,so come along and enjoy a variety of stalls displaying books, jewellery, craft, cakes, plants, honey, second hand goods and much much more. Enquiries call 0456537389 When: Tuesday March 1 @5.30pm Where: St Andrews Hall Tamworth City Uniting Church Marius St The next meeting of Friends of Nioka Inc. will be Tuesday 1st March at 5.30pm at the Tamworth City Uniting Church, St Andrews Room. Meeting times & Future Direction of the organisation are on the agenda. We are also seeking to appoint a new treasurer. All are welcome. A Short History of the Art of Glass When: March 4 @ 6pm Where: Tamworth Community Centre Geoffrey Edwards will present in person a lecture discussing the history of glass. He will be looking at the works in major public collections and will also discuss glass related imagery and symbolism in the visual arts, film and literature. This is the first lecture for 2022, everyone welcome. Members free non members $25 per person at the door What: Monthly Luncheon When: Friday, March 11 @12.30pm Where: Club Premises,140 Marius St, Tamworth. Members and guests are invited to our March Luncheon. Guest speaker will be Heather Laurie, a Movie Wardrobe Supervisor. Come along and hear stories from behind the scenes of the production of movies. Has worked with Anthony Hopkins, Michael Caine and Nicole Kidman. Please book by March 9. Cost: $25; Phone 67 664 203. International Women's Day When: Saturday, March 12 @ 10.30am Where: West Tamworth League Club International Women's Day will be celebrated by members and guests of the thirteen VIEW clubs in the North West on Saturday 12th March from 10.30. Guest speaker is Connie Porter CEO of Port Macquarie Private Hospital. Those 2 Gals will entertain during the day. Theme is "Creating Better Futures Together" On Saturday 12 March 2022 members of Tamworth Peel Valley Lions Club will showcase many Club activities at Fiesta La Peel in Bicentennial Park from 3pm to 8pm, as part of national Lions Awareness Day celebrations 2022. We want our community to know more about what we do, the causes we support and social events we enjoy. Come and visit our stall and talk to our members to find out why they volunteer to help people within our community. The Club's service activities are many and varied including recycling glasses, adopt-a-road, clean up Australia, community BBQs, Triathlon marshalling, youth of the year, Inland FC canteen, Carols in the Park. If you have reading glasses that you no longer use, we would be most grateful for your donations. Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, March 17 @ 6pm Where: One of a Kind, 63 Denne Street, West Tamworth NSW 2340 TRRRA's next Monthly Meeting will be on Thursday, 17 March commencing at 6pm. We encourage everyone to attend our meetings, to obtain information, raise concerns and join in discussion about local government issues relating to the TRC regional area. Zoom is now available for people from outside of Tamworth. Free http://trrra.org.au/contact/ The Tamworth RSL Sub-Branch reminds members that the Monthly General Meeting will be held at Blaze's, West League Club, Phillip Street at 10.30am on Sunday 27th February with the AGM to follow. For enquiries, please contact the Sub-Branch during office hours on 67623949 - 9.30am - 3.30pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Tamworth RSL Sub-Branch Assistant Secretary G Ryan. Beginner golf When: February 28, 2022 @10am Where: Tamworth Golf Course Learn to play golf, with the ladies walking the course with you to teach you the rules and etiquette of golf. Clinics held monthly. Meet on Monday mornings. Contact Lynne Collier 0418654468 for more information. Monthly Luncheon When: March 11 @12.30pm Where: Club Premises 140 Marius St. Tamworth Members and guests are invited to our March Luncheon. Our guest speaker will be Heather Laurie, a movie wardrobe supervisor. Come along and hear stories from behind the scenes of the production of movies. Has worked with Anthony Hopkins, Michael Cane and Nicole Kidman. Please book by 9th March. Cost: $25.00. Phone 67664203 Tamworth Toastmasters are offering the internationally recognised 'Speechcraft' short course for those wishing to improve their skills in effective communication. The course is $125 and commences on Monday 7 March. It runs for six Monday evenings from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Tamworth Services Club, ending on Monday 11 April 2022. Participants also receive six months membership to Tamworth Toastmasters free to provide even more opportunity for participants to practice the skills they learn. To register your interest or for further information on the Speechcraft course contact Annette McCaffery on 0457 594 166. Are You Looking To Do A Little Volunteer Work This Year? Recently Retired And Looking For A New Opportunity? Or New To Town And Want To Meet Some Locals and Make New Friends? Tamworth Can Assist raises money to assist cancer patients in Tamworth and District with the additional costs involved with their cancer treatment. All money raised here STAYS HERE. Members do a variety of roles including selling raffle tickets, planning events, baking, morning and afternoon teas, meeting and greeting people at fundraising events, social media work and much more. Cant get to meetings but still want to be involved? That's OK! We can email you our monthly minutes and keep you up to date with any planned events. If you see something you would like to help out with, just let us know. No pressure! You can do as little or as much as you like. If you have any questions at all, please give our wonderful contact person Robyn Fitzgerald a call on 0409 384 997. Tamworth Can Assist has no affiliation with the Cancer Council. Members of the Northern N.S.W. Members of the Northern N.S.W. Federation of Justices of the Peace will be again in attendance at Ray Walsh House each Monday from 10AM to 1PM for the purposes of witnessing signatures, certifying documents and other JP-related matters. We will continue to provide these services to the public until otherwise instructed by the NSW Government officials. For further information please contact Ron Hartmann on 0407660961. John Oxley Probus Club Monthly Meeting second Tuesday of the month. Commencing 10 am at Tamworth Community Centre, cnr Darling and Peel streets. New Members welcome. For more information, contact Marion Lewis 0414 635 487. Meetings are held at the Tamworth Community Centre on the first Tuesday of each month. New members are very welcome to join this friendly club. For information contact Laurie Muldoon on 0408 481 680.

