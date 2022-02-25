news, latest-news,

Kids in Tamworth could be asked to think about their career choices as early as primary school, if new regional education commissioner Fiona Nash gets her way. The former senator believes earlier intervention could help fix the regional jobs crisis, and go a long way to providing young people with better career opportunities. Ms Nash made the point during a webinar hosted by the Regional Australia Institute on Tuesday, and later told the Leader it would make a huge difference in places such as Tamworth. "From my perspective I think we should be starting in primary schools, so that very early on in life young people are aware of potentially what their future path could look like," she said. "And in particular once we get into secondary school in those early years of 7, 8 and 9 we really need to start, I think when a student is about to finish year 12 that's way too late." Rabbit Electrical Services Tamworth regularly employs apprentices, and director Debbie Warren said she agrees it's important to start the conversation early. She said the company regularly looks at hiring apprentices out of years 9, 10 or 11 as long as they are the legal age to begin training. "We're starting a new guy on Monday who hasn't even finished year 10 yet, but he's allowed to leave school because he's got an apprenticeship," she said. "Basically from year 10 on you start to look for them, and it's usually mid-year so by the time you find someone you really want, you've been able to give them a bit of work experience between July to the end of the year." "Then you know they're going to be okay, and then you start them at the beginning of the following year." There are roughly 70,000 job vacancies in regional NSW, which is largely down to the lack of skilled workers available. But Ms Nash wants to drill in the point that skilled doesn't mean university educated. READ ALSO: She believes the focus on making it to university can be counterproductive, and if those jobs - many of which are trade roles - are to be filled, then the message needs to get through that all types of tertiary education are equally important. "My role as regional educational commissioner takes in from early childhood through schools, through vocational such as TAFE, and also universities and higher education," she said. "I was saying in the webinar that my view has always been that universities aren't better than vocational training, or that you get through TAFE or other institutions like that, they're just different. "Both are really important for the regions and different people when they're going through schools, and later in life looking to re-enter the workforce, have different goals and different aspirations. "So both of those things need to be equally as good as they can be." And Ms Warren said it's not just the kids that need to get the message. "I think it needs to get out there to the parents as well, because a lot of parents don't realise a trade certificate can be worth more than a university degree," she said.

