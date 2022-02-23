Narrabri Eagles and Moree Suns to reunite for 2022 season

news, latest-news,

The Narrabri Eagles and Moree Services Suns have confirmed their intent to field a mixed men's team for the second year running in 2022. Both clubs had struggled for numbers in previous seasons, and eventually opted to create a joint side in the hope that their pooled resources would allow their members to play consistently. It was first floated in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered their plans. Subsequently, the mixed side first took shape in 2021, with the goal of "getting boys back on the pitch" Eagles president Tom Carberry said. Playing in the AFLNW Men's competition, the Narrabri Eagles Moree Suns (NEMS) team struggled with 14 losses and just one win for the year. But both clubs knew the first year would be an uphill battle, so the results came as no surprise. This year, there will be a stronger focus on team cohesion, which Carberry said began to show towards the end of 2021. "Part of the joint venture was once a month we'd train up there, and once a month they'll train down here," he said. "We're going to try and refine that to once a fortnight - we'll travel and train with each other just so we can gel more as a team and get our skills up a bit better together. "It was pretty clear to see towards the end of last season that we were developing our skills as a team, but I think those more frequent training sessions would be a better idea moving forward." As one of the newer clubs to the competition, the Suns do not have a central core of players like the Eagles, and club president Chris Lehman was quite happy entertain the idea of a joint team when it was first suggested. "I quite liked the idea, because it has footy in both towns now. If we didn't do it, we would've been in the same position as Narrabri," Lehman said. "It is scary, doing a joint venture because you have to manage both teams' expectations and how it'll work ... but for the sake of footy in the region I think it's worthwhile." There are still issues to be sorted out. 2021 was very much a teething year for the team, and while both presidents expressed satisfaction with the experiment as a whole, questions do remain. Foremost among those is the issue of coaching. Both clubs are separated by just over an hour's driving time, and Lehman said that they "didn't manage it as well as we could have" in 2021. But that, he added, will most likely be on the agenda for the clubs' next meeting. For now, both the Suns and the Eagles will look to continue their pre-season preparations. Moree will take part in a AFLX competition in Goondiwindi on March 12, before Narrabri is set to host the Tourist Hotel Cup on March 26 which the Suns will also attend, along with a number of other sides around the region. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

