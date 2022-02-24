news, latest-news,

A Queensland mission for Tom Ison is proving to be very rewarding, especially after the young Tamworth reinsman secured his first Albion Park winner on Saturday night. Ison went straight to the lead with Rosie Rocks, who accomplished the mission with a 5.5 metre win and a classy mile rate of 1min 55.5sec for 1660m in the Burwood Mares Qualifying Pace. The win was also an Albion Park first for Rosie Rocks' trainer and Ison's father, Andy, with the horse's Tamworth part owner, Tim Varga, also thrilled with the win. Read also: Rosie Rocks will have her next start on Saturday night, once again at Albion Park, in the Garrard's Horse & Hound Band 5 Pace. Tom Ison also picked up a winner at Redcliffe behind the Richard Williams-trained A Good Ideal - while his sister, Emma, won at Redcliffe on Wednesday afternoon with Overthemoon, who is trained by Andy. +++ Good luck to Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney, who has been contributing to the Team Teal campaign and will feature on Saturday night at Menangle. Coney has accepted a drive behind Soho Tsunami in the $20,000 Vodka Cruiser Ladies Drivers Invitational Pace. Soho Tsunami has drawn the two barrier, with Coney set to be joined by Amanda Turnbull, Kerry Ann Morris, Hannah Rixon, Emma Turnbull, Steph Lippiatt, Grace Panella, Sofia Arvidsson, Isobel Ross and Amy Day as part of Team Teal. The campaign involves women drivers donning teal race pants and collecting a donation for each win for the WomenCan Team Teal Campaign, with the money going towards research into Ovarian Cancer. Since February 1, more than $35,000 has been raised - with the campaign concluding on March 15. +++ Victorian pacer Mach Dan was the first to receive an invite into the $1m Miracle Mile on March 5 after taking out the AVE Newcastle Mile last Friday night. The pacer just kept "ticking along nicely", stated trainer Emma Stewart, with Mach Dan covering the 1609m trip in 1.52.7. "Winning the Newcastle Mile and knowing you are going straight into the Miracle Mile is ideal," Stewart said. Nathan Jack handled the reins. Roll forward to last Saturday night and Better Eclipse secured his spot in the Miracle Mile after taking out the Chariots of Fire, with Greg Sugars handling the reins for his wife and trainer Jess Tubbs. "Accepting the invitation into the Miracle Mile was a no-brainer," Tubbs said. "There is only one $1m race in Australia and you don't get a chance to be involved in it very often." Better Eclipse covered the 1609m in 1.47.6 and became the all-time fastest Australian-bred pacer.

