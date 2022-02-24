news, latest-news,

After a stint in the world of harness racing in Queensland, Sarah Rushbrook has made her way back to NSW and is eager to pick up a winner or two at the Tamworth meeting on Thursday afternoon. The meeting will be a stopover for Rushbrook, before she heads to Sawyers Gully, in the Hunter Valley, to work for the Stacie Elliott stables, where there are 35 horses in work. "It's all systems go," said Rushbrook, who left Queensland on a positive note after training and driving a winner at last week's Redcliffe meeting. Read also: Jackeroo Shannon greeted the judge at Redcliffe - producing a 1min 59.2sec mile rate for the 1609 - and will be joined by stablemate Gotta Rush at the Tamworth meeting. "The horse has been one of those horses. He is no champion but he has always been consistent," Rushbrook said of Jackeroo Shannon. "He always picks up a cheque and always bobs up when things go his way." Jackeroo Shannon will be having race start 150 when the eight-year-old commences from the one barrier in the Bearing Accessories Pace. The race will lure one of the gelding's part-owners, Cameron Bullock, to the track. "Cameron will be able to see his horse returning home fresh off a win," said Rushbrook. "Cameron is a manager at Bearing Accessories so hopefully we will have a good showing in the race." Rushbrook will then see her own pacer, Gotta Rush, commence from the three barrier in the Joan Bullock Memorial. Peter Bullock, who is now based in Bathurst, sponsors the race each year in honour of his late wife, Joan. It is the feature race on the program. Bullock has Olivia Shannon engaged in the memorial race, with the horse to be driven by his son Travis. The meeting will be a chance for a family catchup, as Bullock's son Cameron will also be trackside. Olivia Shannon will have stablemates contesting the meeting. Rosetta Shannon will feature in the opening race, while Kyle Shannon will contest the Stockman's Supplies Tamworth Pace. Rushbrook will also take the reins behind the Stacie Elliott-trained Itz Exceptional in the Pitt Express Pace. "I'm glad I went to Queensland," she said. "It was good to get the race experience up there. "In between racing at Newcastle and Tamworth, I will have at least 10 drives a week. "I owe Stacie a lot for all the support she has given me."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/5b6119f9-4a79-46df-900c-fcf4b0f3e037.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg