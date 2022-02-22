news, latest-news,

Enjoy fabulous views and experience the luxury spaciousness of what is arguably Manilla's finest home. Relax and unwind in the fabulous gardens featuring an abundance of established trees, including magnolias crepe myrtles and citrus trees, or share a glass of wine with friends and family in the gorgeous covered al-fresco area. Finished in classic neutral colours, this large home has plenty of room for an extended family, or would make a work from home paradise. Features include: This property includes two titles; you can keep as a large private haven, or sell the neighbouring vacant block. The home is nestled in a quiet community only five minutes' drive to Manilla's charming main street and just a stone's throw away from the Namoi River. Manilla offers excellent local services and shopping and is just a 30 minutes' drive to bustling Tamworth. This property's location allows its owners to enjoy the best of living in a small friendly community, while being able to take advantage of the conveniences and opportunity of a large regional centre. It truly is the best of both worlds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/141a78f7-31f2-47e3-8a2f-f2de8a1284c4.jpg/r10_238_4573_2816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg